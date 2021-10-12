Customers could refuel 'dirt cheaply' at a gas station on Flight Forum in Eindhoven on Monday due to a birthday stunt, the owner of the gas station said. A liter of Euro 95 cost 1.449 euros and a liter of diesel 1.109 euros - up to 60 cents below the recommended retail price. Dozens, possibly a few hundred motorists, made use of it.

Owner DCB Energy in Spijkenisse announced on Tuesday morning that the stunt was to celebrate the company's 60th anniversary. Therefore, a discount of up to 60 cents was given on the liter price of diesel and petrol. The news spread quickly by word of mouth and social media on Monday. Those who refueled tipped off their friends and family. People flooded the gas station, bringing jerry cans to fill with the cheap fuel.

After about an hour, at around 10:00 p.m., the prices changed, and a liter of Euro 95 cost the "normal" 1.88 euros at the gas station near Eindhoven airport.