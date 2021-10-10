Only around four of ten voters want Mark Rutte to remain prime minister in the new Cabinet, a survey on peil.nl showed.

Enthusiasm to make Rutte the new prime minister was highest among VVD voters at 89 percent, followed by the CDA at 59 percent and the ChristenUnie at 44 percent. Out of the current coalition parties, D66 voters showed the lowest approval of Rutte as new prime minister at 24 percent.

If voters were to head to the polls again now, the CDA would lose ten seats and D66 seven.

BBB, on the other hand, would gain six seats and Volt three.