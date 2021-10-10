A 48-year-old man from Zoetermeer has been arrested because he was believed to be connected to the baby sounds that came from Bluetooth speakers in a container. There had been three reports of baby noises coming from the containers on Friday and Saturday. Emergency services did everything possible to save the possible infant.

The baby cries turned out to come from speakers. An investigation led authorities to the man from Zoetermeer. He has been taken into custody and his role in the three reports is being looked into.

Friday afternoon the first report of a baby crying in a container in Zoetermeer. A second incident followed on Saturday morning in the same town. Later, it was revealed there had also been a report already made in Rozenburg on Friday evening. The police are not pleased with these incidents because they require many staff members and cost much time.

We take it very seriously when reports are made about crying baby sounds," said the police spokesperson. "This is not something you mess around with."

Earlier this year, a newborn baby had been found in an underground container in Amsterdam-Zuidoost where she had been left by her underage parents in a yellow Jumbo shopping bag.