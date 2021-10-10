Amsterdam wants to combat noisy drivers by installing traffic cameras to track down people with loud engines.

Recently, there have been several petitions asking the municipality to tackle engine noise. "You should be allowed to ride your motorcycle, but some people make engine noise consciously. I don't understand why you would do that," traffic alderman Egbert de Vries said to Het Parool.

There are laws against making excessive noise with your vehicle, but enforcing these rules is still too difficult, according to the alderman. Authorities first need to bring the car or motorcycles to a test station before taking any action.

"Complaints are not given priority because enforcement is very work-intensive for the police," De Vries said.

Noise complaints also increased during the pandemic when other leisure activities were not possible due to coronavirus measures.

New traffic cameras that can take a picture of the license plate and measure how loud the engine will soon arrive in three streets in Amsterdam: Tussen Meer, Valkenburgerstraat and near the RAI. "We want to make fighting noise disturbance simpler through technology," De Vries said.

Drivers do not have to pay any fines yet for any violations because the reliability of the new technology needs to be evaluated.

To further prevent noise disturbance by cars, motorcycles and other vehicles, De Vries suggested police should be equipped with an app that can measure if an engine was illegally modified.