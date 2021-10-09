At an auction in Hong Kong, a painting by Vincent van Gogh exchanged owners for slightly over 71 million Hong Kong dollars (7.9 million euros), the auction house Sotheby reported. It was the first time that one of Van Gogh’s pieces was auctioned in Asia.

The still life of a vase with red poppies came from a private collection. The auction value was lower than the expected maximum price of 11 million euros. The new owner has not yet been disclosed.

The Dutch artist who died in 1890 made his painting in 1886 shortly after his arrival in Paris. It was the first time in more than 20 years that a flower still life made by Van Gogh was up for auction.