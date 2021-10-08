Sinterklaas will arrive in the capital by boat this year, the organization Sinterklaas Foundation in Amsterdam reported. According to foundation chairman Edgar Peer, the saint and his helpers will arrive by steamboat for a limited audience, after which there will be a "compact party" at the Marine Establishment Amsterdam.

Due to the coronavirus measures, the foundation decided in August that a traditional arrival by boat, followed by a horseback ride with a large audience, is impossible this year. Checking the coronavirus access passes of about 400,000 attendees was considered unfeasible.

The foundation then explored two options. One possibility was an arrival and major event in the Johan Cruijff ArenA with many children and show elements. On Wednesday, this option seemed preferable. According to Peer, the foundation opted for the other option. "A more compact event with a classic appearance of the arrival with Sinterklaas by steamboat and then meeting the saint and his helpers with Amsterdam children."

According to the organization, the chosen option meets the municipality's coronavirus requirements. 5,000 to 6,000 children can attend the party at the Marine Establishment Amsterdam. It will also be broadcast on television. The entry will be held on Sunday, November 14.

Recently, the Amsterdam organization was struggling to come up with an alternative program for the arrival. On Wednesday, Mayor Femke Halsema spoke to the foundation's board to reduce unrest within the ranks and ensure "that the volunteers feel a bit happier." The organization emphasized on Thursday that it really hopes to organize a classic arrival party in Amsterdam again next year.