Netherlands residents woke up to fog on Friday. Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning for the entire Netherlands, urging motorists to drive carefully due to poor visibility.

The fog can reduce visibility to less than 200 meters in some places. "Adjust your speed and keep a safe following distance," the KNMI said. The mist should dissipate by the end of the morning.

Once the fog clears, Friday will be sunny. Maximums will climb to around 17 degrees, with a weak easterly wind.

Overnight will again see fog banks forming in many places in the Netherlands. Minimums will range between around 4 degrees inland and about 9 degrees along the coast.

Saturday will look a lot like Friday, with fog banks giving way to sunshine. Maximums will range between 14 degrees in the north and 15 degrees in the southeast, with a moderate easterly wind.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry, with maximums between 15 and 17 degrees and a moderate northwesterly wind. Early next week we will see lots of clouds and some rain. Maximums will be at or just below normal for the time of year, ranging between 13 and 16 degrees Celsius.