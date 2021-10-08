The Amsterdam catering industry will not use coronavirus wristbands to access restaurants, cafes, theaters, or cinemas. Most catering entrepreneurs see "no added value" in these wristbands, a spokesperson for hospitality association KHN in the municipality said. Catering guests will have to show a QR code if they want to enter.

The wristbands are now used in Groningen, Heerenveen, The Hague, Rotterdam, Utrecht, Zwolle, Breda, Maastricht, Arnhem, Alkmaar, and Roosendaal. People show their QR code on the CoronaCheck app at a checkpoint and get a wristband. The idea is that the wristband makes checks easier for entrepreneurs. The wristband is not mandatory in those cities; the app can also be used.

Amsterdam catering entrepreneurs noticed that checking the QR code at the door is now going "pretty well." "The flow is reasonable, and many guests are well prepared," said a spokesperson for the Amsterdam department of KHN. "When we introduce wristbands, there still has to be a check at the door, so we don't think we're going to gain anything from that. We don't want to clutter things up, while we don't know exactly how long we're going to use it."

Checks at the door remain challenging for many catering entrepreneurs, the KHN said. "Such a check at the door takes time, and staff must be available to do that kind of thing properly, while there is a shortage on the labor market. So that is difficult for many entrepreneurs." The trade association also noticed that the mandatory closing at midnight sometimes causes problems in Amsterdam. "Of course for entrepreneurs who have to kick out their guests at a peak moment, but also because there are huge crowds on the street then, causing a nuisance."

Over the next three weekends, the municipality will deploy teams in the entertainment areas to support the catering industry with the QR checks. The teams will remind visitors on the street or in queues to have their code ready. They'll also inform tourists in advance about the rules in the catering industry. "For example, directly through the reservations at their hotel."