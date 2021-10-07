Most Netflix subscribers in the Netherlands will pay more with immediate effect. The price for a Standard subscription increases by 3 euros per month, and Premium by 2 euros. Only the price for the "basic" subscription will remain the same, the company reported on its website.

The difference in the subscriptions is mainly in the image quality. Someone with a Standard subscription gets the content in HD image quality, and Premium subscribers can see programs in 4K quality. A basic subscription has lower quality. In that case, multiple people cannot log into one account, which is the case with Standard and Premium.

A basic subscriber continues to pay 7.99 euros per month. A Standard subscription will now cost 13.99 euros, and Premium increases to 15.99 euros per month.

It's the first time in four years that Netflix has increased prices. The higher fees do not apply to new subscribers. Existing customers will immediately receive a higher invoice.