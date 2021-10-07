Motorists in large parts of the Netherlands can expect low visibility on Thursday morning due to thick fog. Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow weather warning.

"Dangerous driving conditions due to poor visibility. Adjust speed and keep a safe following distance," the KNMI warned. The fog should dissipate by the end of the morning.

Thursday will be partly cloudy but mainly dry. Maximums will climb to around 16 degrees Celsius, with a weak southeasterly wind.

Overnight the clouds will clear away in many places, leaving room for fog. Minimums will range between 11 degrees on the west coast and 4 degrees in the east.

Friday will be largely sunny, with maximums around 17 degrees and a weak easterly wind.