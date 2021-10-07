The Cabinet is launching even more targeted campaigns to reach the final un-vaccinated part of the Dutch population. For example, information films aimed at young people will be shown in cinemas before movies like James Bond and Dune, AD reports.

"After the large-scale campaign aimed at all target groups, we are now doing everything we can to also reach the last 14 percent," caretaker Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said.

The video campaign aimed at teenagers consists of a rap song and an action film. GGD doctor Ashish Brahma addresses young people's concerns and answers their questions differently, according to the newspaper. "I wish we had done this sooner. I'm glad we're doing it now. I hope it catches on," the doctor said to AD.

Some GGDs are hosting "vaccination anxiety hours" during which people scared of the vaccination can address their fears. GGD Gelderland-Midden also has a dog on site that people can pet to comfort themselves. GGD Ijsseland has virtual reality glasses to use as a distraction for those with a fear of needles. Key figures are also recording videos to distribute on social media. And pop-up vaccination sites are set up at tea houses, employment agencies for migrant workers, mosques, and libraries.

"The massive vaccination campaign has actually been completed. Now we are vaccinating in fine detail. We do this in areas where the vaccination coverage is lagging and where it is medium," doctor Rachel ter Horst of GGD IJsseland said to the newspaper.