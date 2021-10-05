A Rotterdam police officer who was arrested in September on suspicion of a serious sex offense will be kept in pre-trial detention. A court in Rotterdam ordered him into custody for at least another thirty days, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said on Tuesday.

On Thursday, September 23, it was announced that the officer from the Rotterdam police unit had been arrested earlier that week. He was 47 years old at the time of the arrest. On that Thursday, the examining magistrate ordered him into detention for an initial 14-day period.

The OM has not disclosed the nature of the crime. The investigation into the officer is being led by the Rotterdam office of the Public Prosecution Service.