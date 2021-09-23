Image
Politie patch on a Dutch police officer's uniform. Aug. 20, 2015 - Source: Joeppoulssen at DepositPhotos - License: Deposit Photos
Thursday, September 23, 2021 - 18:50
Rotterdam police officer arrested over serious sex crime allegation
A 47-year-old Rotterdam police officer was arrested this week on suspicion of committing a serious sex crime. The officer was brought before an examining magistrate on Thursday, who ordered the man to remain in custody for at least another fourteen days.
The Public Prosecution Service has not disclosed details about the crime.
The investigation into the officer will be led by the Public Prosecution Service in Rotterdam. The office gave no further information on Thursday about the arrest or the investigation.
Reporting by ANP.