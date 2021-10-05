The four large Dutch cities want the government to invest more in installing and upgrading speed cameras. Currently, a road only gets a speed camera after an accident. Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht, and The Hague want that to change, De Telegraaf reported.

The four cities are seriously concerned about whether there are enough speed cameras to ensure road safety. Rotterdam mobility alderman Judit Bokhove said this on behalf of the G4 in a letter to the Ministry of Infrastructure.

When applying for a speed camera, the cities often hear that the demand is greater than the supply, and only old speed cameras are available, Bokhove said. That is very concerning.

"These speed cameras do not match the current requirements for licensing and power supplies at municipalities. Hanging speed cameras are the future because of the available power supply at lamp posts and traffic lights," the Rotterdam alderman said.

The cities, therefore, called on the Ministry to invest more in upgrading and ensuring supply of this staple of road safety.