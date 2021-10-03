Police found the bodies of two people in an apartment in Nijmegen at the Spieghelhof on Saturday. Their bodies had already been in the apartment for an extended amount of time, according to police.

“We suspect that they have been there for more than a few months, probably in the direction of months. How long exactly we can’t say yet, but they have been there for a while,” a spokesperson said.

The police investigated the area surrounding the house on Saturday afternoon. A neighbor alerted police due to a strong odor was coming from the apartment. Once inside, they discovered the two bodies.

“The investigation is more complex because the bodies have already been there for some time,” the spokesperson said. The spokesperson expected the identification of the deceased to take several days.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

The two deceased were likely mother and daughter, the Gelderlander reported. Neighbors said they had not seen the two in weeks. The husband of the mother was said to reside in a care facility.

The mother was said to be around 60-years-old and the daughter between 35 and 40.