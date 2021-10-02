An unknown person vandalized multiple posters for the movie “My Best Friend Anne Frank” with “forbidden for unvaccinated stickers” in recent weeks, Het Parool reported.

The stickers are a play on the “forbidden for Jews” signs instated by the Nazi regime during the Second World War, Facebook fact-checkers believed. Opponents of the coronavirus access pass were likely behind the stickers, the fact-checkers said.

All film posters will be removed by Monday, a spokesperson for the responsible advertising company Centercom said. “It is not wished and not condoned. Not only is it extremely horrible, but also the customers are not happy. They spent a lot of money to use the advertising boards.”

Rumors that the stickers belong on the posters are completely false, the advertising company said.

The movie premiered on September 9 in the Netherlands and is based on the memoirs of Hannah Goslar, Anne Frank’s best friend. Hundreds of posters advertising the movie were placed across the Dutch capital city.

Centercom stated that people who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 are welcome to watch the movie, as long as, they are able to provide a negative coronavirus test or be able to show proof of a recent recovery from Covid-19.