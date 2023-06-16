A public bench meant to show support for people of diverse sexualities and genders was found defaced on Thursday. The bench was painted in the colors of the rainbow, and was unveiled in Schinnen, Limburg on International Coming Out Day last October.

The bench was covered in black paint, and white pieces of paper were taped to the bench with a message stating, “Don’t sour our children!!” The handwritten note also said, “Sick Satan’s disease,” and “god bless the group.”

According to local broadcaster L1, there was also a sticker affixed to the bench from Defend Limburg. The organization emerged as a radicalism group opposed to coronavirus measures, but has largely been quiet for two years, L1 said.

The bench was an initiative from Team Respect Beekdaelen. The organization acknowledged the incident on Facebook, but has not said what they plan to do about it.

Limburg LGBTQ+ human rights group Ouch Zo called it “the umpteenth instance of assault on our community. It again shows the importance of paying lasting attention to gender and sexual diversity, and educating people with correct information.”

In the face of further intimidation, Ouch Zo called on the LGBTQ+ community to become even more visible.