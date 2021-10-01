People who need to get tested for the coronavirus because they are going on a trip, will have to pay for that test from Friday. This past summer, testing for travel was free of charge. The costs vary per type of test and per provider.

An antigen test is sufficient for some trips, for other destinations only a PCR test will do. At the major provider Spoedtest.nl, a PCR test costs 80 eruos. The results will be available within 24 hours. An antigen test costs significantly less: 40 euros. With other providers the rapid tests are also a lot cheaper than the PCR test.

Those who have a free antigen test done via Testing for Access, for access to a concert or the catering industry for example, can also use those test results to travel. The same applies to PCR tests done through the GGD: an international QR code can be generated with this negative test result. People have to have coronavirus symptoms to get tested at the GGD. Testing for Access is also not officially intended for travel.

People who are not (fully) vaccinated need a negative test result to enter other countries.