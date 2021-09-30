Former professional football player Bryan Roy was sentenced to 80 hours of community service for threatening caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Twitter. He was also placed on probation for two years, with a prison sentence of four weeks, NOS reports.

In April, the 51-year-old former footballer responded to a tweet in which someone called on Rutte to resign with: "You'll get a headshot soon", translated from Dutch. The tweet was reported to the police, and Roy was arrested.

Roy also had contact with the law last year, when he threatened AD journalist Chris Klomp over his articles in which he debunked coronavirus conspiracy theories. That case was dropped by the Public Prosecution Service.