The pharmaceutical company Moderna is seeking approval to offer an additional booster shot of its Covid-19 vaccine. The company has asked the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Amsterdam to approve the product for the additional vaccination. People should get a third shot of that vaccine at least six months after the second shot, Moderna said.

The extra vaccination is expected to strengthen protection against the coronavirus. It is possible that the body’s immune response to the coronavirus infection may weaken a bit after six months, although this has not yet been determined.

Moderna recently conducted research into the effect of the booster shot with its vaccine, called Spikevax. The EMA will assess those research results. It is not known when the regulator will issue a final decision.

Three weeks ago, Pfizer and BioNTech submitted an application to be able to market their vaccine for a booster shot.

The EMA said that, for the time being, it is not necessary to use an extra vaccination to protect the general population. The injections that have been administered still do a good enough job at protecting people. The Health Council of the Netherlands said the same.

From October 7, several hundred thousand Dutch people with certain immune disorders will be allowed to receive a third shot, because they may not have been able to build up enough protection from the first two vaccinations. Formally, this is not considered a booster shot, but rather an additional dose. These people will get either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine for the extra shot.