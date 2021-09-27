The D66 lifted its blockade against a cabinet with the ChristenUnie. The party does, however, want negotiations with the six parties from the "broad center" of the lower house of Dutch parliament first. That said party leader Sigrid Kaag during a meeting with party members in Amsterdam.

The formation talks will continue on Monday. Informateur Johan Remkes will meet with the leaders of the VVD, D66 and CDA. Remkes is looking at whether a minority coalition can be formed, but the D66 does not like that idea because such a coalition would be unstable. Six months after the elections, the formation process is deadlocked.

If the talks between VVD, CDA, PvdA, GroenLinks and ChristenUnie yield nothing, the D66 is also prepared to discuss the continuation of the current coalition with the ChristenUnie. So far, the D66 held to wanting to govern with both left-wing parties.

If a different coalition is formed than with these six parties, "the content must be so good that it is achievable for all parties that participate, is explainable, and a good story for the country".

Mid-last month, Kaag said she did not want to rule with the ChristenUnie again. "It really has to be different. You do that with a different composition of the cabinet, with different choices and priorities," she said in an interview with AD.

The VVD and CDA would like to continue to govern with the ChristenUnie. A cabinet with only PvdA or GroenLinks is also acceptable to the VVD and CDA, but the two left-wing parties only want to join a cabinet together. The VVD and CDA refused that.

Kaag said on Sunday that she wanted to break the deadlock in the formation process. "I think it's sensible and mature and the right thing to do." Her party is taking their responsibility, according to her. "You can't sit back and pretend you're not a part of it."

According to her, the Netherlands is desperate for a breakthrough in the formation process. She also sees that there are major contradictions between the six parties, but they are also willing to make compromises. According to her, this became apparent last week during the parliamentarian debate on the budget for next year.

The D66 previously said that it wanted to make progress in a new cabinet in the field of medical ethics, such as the abortion law and the bill on euthanasia after a completed life. The party also wants changes in the field of Europe. That is why Kaag initially did not want to talk to the ChristenUnie again.

According to her, completed life should be a free choice if it comes to a vote in parliament. Not "nailed down" in a coalition agreement. If it then comes up in parliament, "I honestly assume that it will be voted out."

Climate, education, and the housing shortage are the themes that the D66 wants to focus on, Kaag explained. A new cabinet should not tackle everything a little bit, but "do a number of main things very well", according to the D66 leader. "But we'll figure it out."