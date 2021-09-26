There have been no more DDoS cyberattacks on the CoronaCheck app server, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Health stated on Sunday afternoon. Creating a QR code should not be a problem anymore.

The servers had to deal with “severe” cyberattacks on Saturday evening due to which many people were not able to create a QR code in the CoronaCheck app. Additionally, many people were using the app at the same leading to a sever overload.

Since Saturday, it has been necessary to show a QR code to gain entry to catering or cultural establishments.

It has not been determined who is behind the attack, according to the spokesperson. When a DDoS attack occurs, an attempt is made to make a website, server or service in accessible. The computer system is viewed so many times through a network or hacked device that it crashes.