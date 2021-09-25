People are finding it increasingly difficult to adhere to the coronavirus measures that are still in place. This emerged from a study by the RIVM and the GGD GHOR. The respondents also indicated that they support the current coronavirus policy less, people are tested less often at the GGD if they have symptoms, and they more often opt for a self-test.

The organizations had people fill out questionnaires since the spring of last year. Then the Corona Behavior Unit was established and one of its components was setting up a large-scale survey. In this 15th round of that survey, 44,366 people completed the questionnaires. The survey was conducted between 8 and 12 September this year.

"When the numbers fell rapidly at the beginning of the summer, the vaccination rate rose and many relaxations were announced, support for measures decreased and confidence in the policy increased," the summary of the study stated. The researchers concluded that there is now less confidence in the government's coronavirus policy: from 31 percent six weeks ago to 26 percent now. They also see that more people find the policy unfair and the measures confusing. At the same time, fewer and fewer respondents feel lonely. Young people aged 16 to 24 in particular seem to enjoy being able to do more social things again.

The coroanvirus home test was introduced in April this year. Since then, more and more people have used such a test: 25 percent in the current measurement round. Mainly young people (16 - 24) use such a self test: 63 percent. People aged 70 and older use this test the least: 9 percent. One in three respondents with symptoms also indicated that they did not take a coronavirus test, because they have already been vaccinated.