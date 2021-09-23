Keurslager was named the lying food brand of 2021 in the annual Liar, Liar election organized by animal welfare organization Wakker Dier. Almost 18 thousand people voted in the 13th edition of the Liar, Liar Awards, and Keurslager got about 40 percent of the votes.

"Many people trust their Keurslager and think that everything is fine there. But unfortunately: it is simply factory farm chicken on the shelves," Kenny Oostrik of the foundation said, NOS reports. "Each 'Keur' butcher inspects his own meat and chooses what he puts in the display case."

According to Wakker Dier, the Keurslager association makes false claims on its website, saying that its some 400 stores has "high quality requirements" and "suppliers have an eye for animal welfare". But in reality, the Keurslager association sets no requirements on its members when it comes to the welfare of the animals whose meat they sell.

Director Joep Klaver of the Keurslager association gave NOS a written response. "Wakker Dier suggests that Keurslagers pay no attention to animal welfare. That is patently incorrect. We are not lying," he said. According to him, Wakker Dier wants all butchers in the association to conform to a national animal welfare standard. "But that does not suit us because our butchers have the opportunity to purchase distinctive products from local farmers and suppliers. This is a great asset for our association. Wakker Dier does not agree with this and has apparently decided that this nomination is therefore appropriate. We think that is unjustified. We distance ourselves from this. And we also do not want to discuss through the media."