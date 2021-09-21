A significant majority of the 337,000 coronavirus infections diagnosed in the Netherlands between June 1 and the morning of September 21 were found in people who never received a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Over 208,000 positive infections were among unvaccinated people, according to data compiled by the RIVM, the Dutch public health agency.

About 85 percent of those who tested positive at a GGD facility also shared their vaccination status with the health service, or roughly 288,000 people. Of that group, 72 percent of people were completely unvaccinated against the coronavirus disease. Another 37,000 were partially vaccinated against Covid-19, roughly equivalent to 13 percent of those who shared their health records.

The remaining 15 percent were considered to be fully vaccinated. For the purpose of this data, the RIVM said that "fully vaccinated" is defined as someone who received their final vaccination shot more than two weeks before being tested for the viral infection.

Fully vaccinated people made up for at least a fourth of the 65,000 coronavirus infections diagnosed in August where the infected person shared their vaccination status. Some 12 percent were partially vaccinated, and 63 percent were not vaccinated. The status of about 11,000 others was not known.

During the first three weeks of September, over 44,000 infections were diagnosed with 37,000 sharing their vaccine status. Out of that group, 67 percent, or roughly 25,000, were found in fully unvaccinated people. Some 4 percent were found in partially vaccinated people, and 29 percent in fully vaccinated people.

About two-thirds of the entire Dutch population are at least partially vaccinated against Covid-19, and 61 percent are fully vaccinated, according to figures provided by the Ministry of Health to the ECDC. That includes people under the age of 12, who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

Pfizer has said it will ask the European Medicines Authority to approve the use of its vaccine in children between the ages of 5 and 12.