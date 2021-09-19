Five Jewish organizations stated that the Tweede Kamer must take an explicit stance against comparisons between the Holocaust and the coronavirus policy, the Nieuw Israelistisch Werkblad wrote. The Werkblad signed the letter to the Tweede Kamer together with the Central Jewish Consultation (CJO), the Israel Information and Documentation Center (CIDI), the Dutch Auschwitz Committee and the National Holocaust Museum.

Some opponents of the Covid-19 vaccine claimed to be treated the same way as Jews were during the Second World War. They expressed their stance by wearing t-shirts with the same yellow star Jews were marked with during the Nazi occupation at protests against the coronavirus measures.

“We not only find it extraordinarily painful; it also makes the lessons to be learned from the darkest period in the 20th century inflationary,” the Jewish organizations wrote. “We simply emphasize the fact that people who freely choose to not be vaccinated are compared with population groups who had no choice at all at the time. They were murdered. Just because of who they were.”

FVD MP Gideon van Meijeren stated during a debate earlier this month that with the introduction of the coronavirus pass “it is for the first time since the Second World War that people have to show a pass to gain entry be allowed to participate in society.”

The Jewish organizations did not name any MPs in their letter, yet they did state, “We urge you to take your responsibility.”

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said she had been "appalled" to see demonstrators wearing the yellow badges, yet there was little she could do because "since there was no call to discriminate against Jews, a crime did not take place."