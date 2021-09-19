Authorities have issued around 11,600 fines to public transport passengers for not wearing a face mask since the obligation came into effect in June of last year. Nearly 5,600 incidents involving angry travelers were also reported, NOS stated based on documents obtained through the Public Access Act.

Prior to the introduction of the face mask obligation, there had been weeks-long debate about who will enforce the rule. Two weeks before the face mask obligation was introduced, it was still unclear who would enforce the mandate. “The minister of justice wants to avoid costs and the discussion that will arise around them when the question arises if police need too enforce this rule. The public transport companies need to enforce it themselves,” a civil servant wrote at the time.

Ultimately, the face mask obligation was fell under the coronavirus policy and not under Public Transport Law making the responsibility of special investigating officers (boa's).

Public transport passengers who do not wear a face mask will continue to risk the 95-euro fine past September 25 when a number of coronavirus measures will be relaxed.