A 54-year-old Dutchman passed away on Friday at the Belgium dance festival Extreme Extra in Houthalen-Helchtere. The man had ecstasy pills containing dangerous amounts of MDMA in his pocket, a spokesperson of the Public Prosecutors Office in Limburg confirmed.

“He became unwell at the site was resuscitate there. The man was taken to a hospital in Ghent in critical condition where he died. An investigation has been launched into the cause of his death,” the spokesperson said. It was not clear whether drugs were related to the man’s death.

The drugs found in his picket have a dose of MDMA twice as high as a normal ecstasy pill. The tablets in question bear to the logo of fashion designer Philipp Plein, according to the spokesperson.

The prosecutor emphasized that is not yet known whether the man indeed died from these drugs. “There will have to be another autopsy,” the spokesperson said.