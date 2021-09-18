Caretaker prime Minister and leader of the VVD Mark Rutte hoped for a breakthrough this weekend during his meeting with the leaders of the CDA and D66, as well as, informateur Johan Remkes. The parties met to discuss the possibility of working together in the new Cabinet. “Can you achieve a breakthrough after this weekend? I hope to see it,” Rutte said.

The Cabinet formation was upended this week when both Minister of Defense Ank Bijleveld and Minister of Foregin Affairds Sigrid Kaag resigning from their positions this week. Their resignation was subject for debate among the three parties who claimed they should have been informed earlier about their decision to step down.

The need to come to an agreement has increased due to the resignation of two ministers, Kaag said. “Haste has become a superfluous word,” the former minister said.

Informateur Remkes hoped that a weekend away from The Hague would allow for the parties to calmly discuss what happened in the past week. "It can help you can chat in the evening with a glass of wine or beer", Rutte said.

At the Zwaluwenberg estate, the party leaders will first discuss the content with Remkes. Previous informateur, Mariette Hammer, said the content of the coalition agreement is not the issue, but the personal relationships among the party leaders.

CDA leader Wopke Hoekstra said he is “eager to see if we can take steps this weekend”. Yet, he was cautious to say that the party leaders will indeed reach an agreement this weekend. “I have though multiple times in the past weeks and months that we would be close to the moment,” Hoekstra said.