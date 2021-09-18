Both virologist Marion Koopmans and ICU doctor Diederik Gommers warned in the podcast Virusfeiten the Cabinet not to relax coronavirus measures without strictly enforcing coronavirus passes. The two members of the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) were concerned that if mayors and entrepreneurs do not review access pass diligently, another outbreak may be around the corner.

“The coronavirus measures were only released because access passes would have to be used; otherwise, that would not have happened,” Koopmans said.

Gommers and Koopmans said that they would have given a different advice, if they had known that the enforcement would be weak. “I want there to be ICU beds for emergencies in January," Gommers said.

Some mayors have already indicated that they will not strictly enforce the coronavirus pass in the catering industry.

Without the coronavirus pass, the rules would not have been loosened, according to Gommers. “That shouldn’t be possible,” Gommers said. “As an expert, you give an advice and the mayors say we won’t do it, but we will move forth with releasing restrictions nonetheless.”

On September 25, all people in the Netherlands above the age of 12 will have to present a coronavirus pass to gain access to venues, such as catering businesses and cultural activities. This week the Cabinet approved a proposal to exempt café terraces from having to check coronavirus passes.