For the first time since July 26, hospitals in the Netherlands were treating fewer than 600 people with Covid-19. There were 580 patients with the coronavirus disease in hospital care on Thursday, three percent less than on Wednesday.

The patient total was also 12 percent lower than a week earlier. A similar decrease over the next seven days would bring the hospital tally below 515.

There were 378 patients in regular care wards, the lowest since July 25. That reflected a decrease of 22 patients after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. The other 202 patients were in intensive care units, a net increase of two in a day.

Hospitals admitted 64 patients with the disease between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, including 15 sent directly to an ICU. On average, hospitals took on 62 Covid-19 patients each of the past seven days, 15 percent less than a week ago.

The Dutch public health agency, RIVM, acknowledged another 2,130 infections of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in its daily statistical update for Thursday. That brought the seven-day average down two percent to 2,208. The average has fallen 12 percent in a week, and remained at its lowest point since the first week of the Delta variant wave.

People tested by the GGD for the coronavirus infection were given a positive diagnosis 8.4 percent of the time between Sept. 8 - 14. That was at its lowest point since the week ending July 5.

The three cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (119), Rotterdam (116), and The Hague (109). The average in the capital has fallen by over a fourth in a week to 148. In Rotterdam, it’s dropped by five percent to 141. The Hague’s average of 109 was three percent less than a week ago.

People in the Netherlands tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus 1,979,114 times to date.