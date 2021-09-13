Taxi app Uber has to employ its drivers. From now on they fall under the collective bargaining agreement of Taxi Transport, the court ruled in a case brought by trade union FNV. Uber wanted drivers to remain self-employed, while FNV called this bogus self-employment.

The judge ruled that Uber has "modern employer authority" and that drivers are only self-employed 'on paper'. Several features on the app that Uber uses to connect drivers with customers indicate an employee relationship. For example, a driver may only refuse a few trips before being logged out by the system. In the event of customer complaints, Uber is also the party that decides unilaterally about the solution. The company can, among other things, decide to adjust the agreed fare.

FNV called the ruling a major victory for drivers' rights. "It is also a signal to The Hague that these types of constructions are illegal and that the law must be enforced," said trade union vice president Zakaria Boufangacha in a response.

Uber is disappointed by the ruling. "We know that the vast majority of drivers would like to remain independent," said Maurits Schonfeld, general manager of Uber in Northern Europe. In the Netherlands there are about 4 thousand Uber drivers.