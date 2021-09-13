Employers saw a significant cost saving during the work-from-home mandate in coronavirus year 2020. Added together, the travel allowances and work from home allowances were almost 10 percent lower than the year before, BNR reports based on an analysis of 1.1 million payslips by payroll administration company Loket.nl.

According to Giel Schikhof, labor relations manager at Wissenraedt Van Spaendonck, collective labor agreements were made about working from home, but 'on balance' these turned out to be lower than travel costs. Employers did face costs associated with setting up a home office, but these were mainly once-off costs.

These costs savings is one of the reasons employers are looking at hybrid work scenarios, a combination of work from home and in office, said BNR economist Han de Jong. "The employers' association AWVN says that 60 percent of employers want to switch to structural hybrid working. It is generally thought that people will then work from home for two days in be in the office for three days."

The future of working from home, or back in the office is causing some strife in the workplace. Insurer Interpolis told De Telegraaf that the number of workplace disputes increased by 17 percent compared to pre-pandemic 2019. Many of these conflicts arose around the return to the office, the insurer said.

"We see many labor disputes arise about changing employment conditions, such as changing the work environment, adjusting the lease arrangement or changing rosters," Interpolis said. It advised employers to discuss such changes with their staff and make clear agreements that everyone feels comfortable with. "This can prevent annoying conflicts or even the departure of an employee."