Before the kick-off of the first group match against Sporting Portugal on Wednesday, Ajax is certain of around 45 million euros in income from the Champions League. The champion of the Netherlands will receive a starting premium of 15.64 million euros. The income from the coefficient ranking and marketing pool is estimated to be more than 25 million euros.

Ajax can make good use of the income of the Champions League after a season of many matches in an empty Johan Cruijff ArenA. Under the current coronavirus rules, the Amsterdam club is allowed to admit about 36,000 spectators to the home matches in the group stage against Besiktas, Borussia Dortmund and Sporting Portugal. With so many fans in the stands, the income of the three home matches will amount to over 4 million euros.

Ajax can increase that income by performing well in the Champions League. A win this season yields 2.8 million euros, a draw 930,000 euros, Participation in the eighth finals will be rewarded with 9.6 million euros. A place in the quarter finals is good for another 10.6 million euros. The four semi-finalists will receive 12.5 million euros, the two finalists 15.5 million euros. The winner will receive 20 million euros.

The participants in the Champions League will get a share of more than 2 billion euros in prize money this season.