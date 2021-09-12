Members of the Cabinet will meet with members of the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) at the official residence of Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the Catshuis, on Sunday to discuss any possible changes to the current coronavirus policy. The outcome of the meeting will be announced on Tuesday.

The OMT will advise the government if rules, such as using access tickets for restaurants, bars and cafes will be adjusted. The Cabinet has been considered making access tickets mandatory for the hospitality and culture sector. The possibility of reopening nightclubs as early as September 25 will also be investigated.

Earlier this week, the OMT advised the Ministry of Health to relax coronavirus measures for primary education as early as September 20. Entire classrooms do not need to be sent home if one child tests positive for the coronavirus, the experts stated. Only the close contacts of the person who tested positive should go into quarantine, the OMT advised.

There has been little improvement in the coronavirus infection numbers in the past six weeks. The seven-day-moving average has stayed around 2,500 new coronavirus cases per day since mid-August.