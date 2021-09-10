A player for the first team of Enschede football club FC Aramea was struck by lightning during a training session on Thursday evening. Board member Benjamin Savci confirmed this after reporting in various Overijssel media. The victim was conscious and communicating the entire time, but was still taken to hospital for a checkup.

"At first he said he couldn't feel his legs. But a little later he did," said Savci. He did not know whether the player would have to stay in hospital. "I did speak to his brother, who said he was doing well. I also offered help to his family."

The board member was standing on the side of the field to watch the training when around 8:30 p.m. lighting struck a light pole and it became instantly dark. "At first I thought it was fireworks. The boys ran off the field in a panic, with the affected player. We immediately gave first aid, checked whether he was conscious and placed him in the recovery position." He was taken away by ambulance.

According to Savci, the strike caused a short circuit. When the earth leakage circuit breaker was turned on, the lights worked again. He plans to organize a meeting on Friday evening for the young players in particular, who were very shocked by what they saw happen. "They can lose their composure there. Now they're still acting strong."

Both FC Aramea and football club VIctoria '28 trained on the field.