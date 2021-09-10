The Erasmus University in Rotterdam immediately closed and evacuated the Polak Building on the Woudestein Campus on Friday. Cracks have formed in the floors, and it is not known why or how. Dozens of people were in the building when it was evacuated. They left the building without incident.

There are cracks in the concrete on several floors which were noticed on Friday morning, according to a spokesperson. The condition of the building was already checked regularly in response to a similar problem at the same building in 2017. This was resolved in October 2017 after it was discovered, the same year as the collapse of a parking garage with a similar construction at Eindhoven Airport. The construction style was similarly used in 100 to 150 other buildings in the country.

It is unclear whether the same shortcoming has played a role at the Erasmus University building.

The Polak Building, a building for education with study spaces and lecture facilities, will remain completely closed until September 26 while the matter is investigated. Shops in the building will also be closed.

"This investigation should show what measures are needed to be able to safely put the building back into use," said the university. All activities which take place in the building will be accommodated elsewhere.