A woman rescued from the North Sea some 11 kilometers off the coast of Scheveningen by a Coast Guard helicopter on Wednesday, "had just gone for a swim" when she got into trouble, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard said.

She was not planning on swimming so far from the coast, the Coast Guard said. The rescuers believe she became disoriented while swimming, or got caught up in a current, but the exact cause of her ending up in trouble is not yet known.

The woman is still in hospital care, according to a police representative. The spokesperson would not disclose her current condition citing privacy reasons.

According to the Coast Guard, the woman was found off the coast of Scheveningen roughly 6 nautical miles from shore, equivalent to over 11 kilometers. The crew of a passing yacht spotted her waving for help. They tried to get her on board the yacht, but without success. They gave her a life vest, and contacted the authorities.

The yacht stayed close to the woman, making it easy for the deployed Coast Guard helicopter to spot her. She was rescued and taken to hospital a few minutes later.

