KLM has no concrete plans to switch to serving only vegetarian meals in economy class on long flights, the Dutch airline said in response to reports in De Telegraaf. Travelers' choices in catering will remain unchanged, a KLM spokesperson said.

On Monday, De Telegraaf quoted KLM customer experience director Boet Kreiken saying that the airline was switching to vegetarian-only for sustainability reasons and to go along with the trend of eating less meat.

According to the Telegraaf, economy class on flights within Europe already only gets vegetarian options and this will be rolled out to the rest of the network in the coming years. "Almost no one noticed that we no longer serve meat on European flights. This is the next step, and differs per region in the world. On flights from Texas or South America, meat may stay a little longer. But the trend is undeniably towards sustainability. This is about making our offer greener," the newspaper quoted Kreiken.

A KLM spokesperson said that the idea of switching to vegetarian food "has been suggested" within the company in the context of sustainability, but it is by no means a concrete plan.

"Sustainability is also an important theme for our catering. We look at global and social trends and adjust our menu accordingly. When determining the offer, our customers' freedom of choice is important and the meals must be tasty and of high quality. KLM regularly renews the offer and adapts it to the needs and wishes of its customers," KLM said in a statement.