All fans at the World Cup qualifier between the Dutch national team and Montenegro who stepped onto the field in Eindhoven on Saturday, were given stadium bans. In total, at least 16 fans ran onto the field, including 13-year-old Amin who managed to take a selfie with Memphis Depay in the final phase of the match. A day later, the Amsterdam boy proudly told his story to various TV channels.

His parents were told in a telephone conversation from the KNVB on Tuesday that he, like the others on the filed, is in principle not allowed to enter a stadium for five years. If this was the first violation, the stadium ban can be reduced to 15 months (and 45 months probation). They must then accept an alternative punishment.

Everyone who stepped onto the field will also be fined. That is normally 450 euros, but for Amin the KNVB took his age into account. The young selfie taker was will be fined 100 euros.