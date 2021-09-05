Around 50 people took part in a bicycle campaign in Zandvoort on Sunday afternoon while the Formula 1 Grand Prix took place. Extinction Rebellion is the initiator of the campaign for an emission-free society.

They called the bike ride a Formula 0 race with zero emissions.

A sign reading “Formula 1 Nature 0” was carried during the protest. The bikes were decorated with flags that had the logo of the activist group on them.

“The Grand Prix in Zandvoort is an example of the unnecessary emissions, the disturbance of nature and nepotism that threaten our future. Yet, the government makes an exception for this fossil fuel party”, the organization stated earlier.

Police supervised the bike tour which began at 1 p.m. at a park on the Zandvoortselaan in Bentveld and ended at the beach.

Around 80 people signed up for the bike ride, according to police.