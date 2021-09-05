A mountain climber discovered the body of a 46-year-old Dutchman in his tent on Saturday on the Spanish side of the Pyrenees, local media reported. The body was located at the height of around 3,075 meters on the west side of the Picos del Infierno near the border to France.

The mountain climber alerted the Civil Guard. A helicopter of the Civil Guard flew up to the western peak around 9:30 a.m. Specialists had to be left behind at the Ibón de Tebarray due to foggy weather. They arrived 50 minutes later at the tent.

The deceased mountain climber was flown to the hospital in the town of Jaca for an autopsy.

The mountain climber likely died of natural causes. Local police did not suspect foul play.

The Civil Guard has to save mountain climbers who sustained injuries during their climb regularly. Six other rescue operations were carried out that same day.