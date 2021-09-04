Six scientists are receiving very high awards, the responsible Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO) reported. Four will get the Sponiza Prize and two the Stevin Prize, both prizes of 2.5 million euros. The money is intended for scientific research and activities in which their knowledge is used.

The Spinoza Prize is going to, among others, Marck Koper, professor of catalysis and surface chemistry at Leiden University. According to the NWO, he is making crucial contribution to making the energy supply and the chemical industry greener.

Jose van Dijck, professor of media and digital society at Utrecht University, is also receiving this prize because her insights "help to understand the social impact of new media and open up the discussion about public values in the platform society".

According to the NWO, Lieven Vandersypen, professor of quantum nano-sciences at TU Delft is "a visionary who takes his field further by seeking collaboration with partners within and outside science." This is also earning him the Spinoza Prize.

Maria Yazdanbakhsh, professor of cellular immunology of parasitic infections at Leiden University and head of parasitology at the LUMC, is also receiving the Spinoza Prize. Her research makes it possible to develop better vaccines against parasitic infections and also better medicines against inflammatory diseases.

Bart Jacobs, professor of security, privacy and identity at Radboud University Nijmegen, will be awarded the Stevin Prize. He is an internationally known and appreciated cybersecurity specialist, said the NWO.

Judi Mesman is also receiving the Stevin Prize. She is professor of the Interdisciplinary Study of Societal Challenges at Leiden University and Dean of Leiden University College in The Hague. "Mesman is broadly committed to social justice within and beyond her field, making her a leading researcher in her field," the organization said.

The Spinoza Prizes and Steven Prizes will be awarded on 13 October. The Spinoza Prize focuses on scientific work and fundamental issues. The Stevin Prize primarily honors the social impact of research.