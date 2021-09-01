The city of Amsterdam decided to give catering establishments the option to extend their terraces throughout the winter, though they will be allowed no additional heating. About 1,200 entrepreneurs got a temporary permit for bigger terraces this past summer. They'll be allowed to extend that permit until March 1 next year.

"The Amsterdam cafes and restaurants look back on a difficult period and are still not having an easy time," Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema said. "We therefore want to give the catering industry as much space as possible. Amsterdam residents and visitors can also make use of many extra terraces spread throughout the city this winter."

Terraces' closing times will also be temporarily extended from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. No patio heating may be used other than already licensed or built-in heating - no loose heating elements will be allowed.

Entrepreneurs who already have a temporary extension permit from the summer will not have to submit a completely new application. They will be notified by the municipality how to extend the existing temporary permit. New and adjusted applications are allowed. The entrepreneurs will also not have to pay any extra fees for the expansion of their terrace.