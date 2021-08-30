A night guard was stabbed during a robbery at the Amrath Hotel in Badhoevedorp in the early hours of Monday morning. The victim was conscious and talking when emergency services arrived and was taken to hospital for treatment, NH Nieuws reported.

The robbery at the hotel on Meidoornweg happened at around 4:00 a.m. The perpetrators fled on a scooter in the direction of Vlierstraat. The police launched a search for the perpetrators, also deploying a helicopter, but to no avail. As far as is known, no arrests were made.

Whether the robbers managed to steal anything, is also not yet clear.

This is the second robbery at the Amrath Hotel in just under two years. The hotel was also robbed on 8 September 2019.