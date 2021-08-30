The difference between cheaper and more expensive neighborhoods in the Netherlands is greatest in the city of The Hague. This was reported by housing market service provider Calcasa. In the Transvaalkwartier district of The Hague, the average house price is 205,000 euros. On the other side of the city, in the Westbroekpark and Duttendel districts, a house costs an average of 865,000 euros. That is over four times higher.

In Amsterdam the difference is also large. Relatively speaking, De Bijlmer is the cheapest with an average house price of 280,000 euros. A house in the Apollobuurt, the most expensive neighborhood in Amsterdam, costs four times as much at more than 1.1 million euros. The average house price in 25 of the nearly 100 different neighborhoods in Amsterdam is lower than 400,000 euros.

According to Calcasa, the differences throughout the Netherlands between the most expensive and cheapest neighborhoods are decreasing slightly. "In 2009, the unweighted average, in which all municipalities weigh equally, of the price difference was still more than 44 percent. This percentage is now slightly above 41 percent," according to the housing market service provider. This means that a house in the most expensive neighborhood in a Dutch municipality is on average 41 percent more expensive than in the cheapest neighborhood. The Hague and Amsterdam are outliers, at 400 percent.

Calcasa also reported that house prices rose by nearly 13 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2021. Prices rose the most, at 17 percent, in the municipalities of Loppersum in Groningen and Blaricum in Noord-Holland.