A 47-year-old man from Nijmegen was arrested in Venlo on Thursday under the suspicion of selling fake coronavirus certificates.

The man allegedly issued coronavirus certificates without a negative coronavirus test. “Taking advantage of the coronavirus crisis is socially unacceptable”, FIOD wrote.

The people who received the fake coronavirus certificate were able to travel abroad with it.

The inspectorate of the tax authorities (FIOD) discovered the fraudulent activity after a tip from the Inspectorate for Social Affairs and Emplooyment.

The FIOD has not ruled out that more people were involved in the case.