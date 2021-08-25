Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning of thick fog reducing visibility in large parts of the Netherlands on Wednesday morning. "Adjust your speed and maintain a safe following distance," the meteorological institute warned.

The fog should dissipate before mid morning. The warning is in effect for Groningen, Drenthe, Overijssel, Flevoland, Gelderland, Utrecht, and Zuid-Holland until 8:00 a.m.

The rest of the morning will be sunny in many places, though clouds will move in from the North Sea in the north of the country, maybe bringing some light rain. Maximums will range between 18 and 23 degrees Celsius. The wind starts out weak and from a northerly direction, but will turn northwest and increase in strength during the afternoon.

Overnight will be cloudy with light rain. Minimums will drop to around 14 degrees, with a moderate northwesterly wind that may be strong along the coast.

Thursday will be cloudy, but mostly dry. The sun will break through the clouds in the afternoon, starting in the north of the country. Maximums will be around 20 degrees, with a moderate northwesterly wind that may be strong along the coast.