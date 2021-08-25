Most regions in the Netherlands have recovered economically from the blow that the coronavirus dealt. In particular, the revival in industry and trade helped the economy at a regional level to or above the level of two years earlier, before the pandemic. But Amsterdam and the region around Shciphol in particular are lagging behind, reported Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

In half of all 52 regions into which the statistics office divides the Netherlands, the economic size was bigger than in the second quarter of 2019. In fourteen other regions, the level was the same size as before the coronavirus crisis.

Over a period of two years, the regions of Zuidoost-Noord-Brabant, Utrecht-West, Oost-Zuid-Holland and Delfzijl grew the most, thanks to trade and industry. The economy in these areas grew by 3 percent or more compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Amsterdam and the Haarlemmermeer region were striking laggards. Their economies were respectively 8 and 18 percent smaller than two years ago. In the capital, the hotel and catering industry, cultural sector and tourism are relatively important pillars of economic activity. These sectors were hit hard by all measures against the coronavirus, some of which still apply.

The Haarlemmermeer region had to deal with a deep setback because hardly any flights to and from Schiphol Airport were possible after the first worldwide wave of coronavirus infections. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, the region experienced the strongest economic growth, of approximately 17 percent, because there is again more air traffic than last year.