Wednesday has already been a big day for the Dutch team at the Paralympics in Tokyo. Track cyclists Tristan Bangma and Patric Bos won the Netherlands' first gold medal for this Games in the 4 kilometer pursuit. And the Dutch wheelchair basketball team beat the United States, the reigning Paralympic champion.

The visually impaired 23-year-old Bangma and 34-year-old Bos beat the British team of Stephen Bate and Adam Duggleby for the gold. Before the final, Bangma and Bos also broke the world record in the 4 kilometer pursuit, setting the new record at 3.59,470. They also became the first cyclists to cover the distance in less than 4 minutes.

"Beautiful, everything is coming together at this moment. Riding under four minutes - a world record - and then winning the final like that is a dream come true. We have put everything on this one event, I have no words for it," Bangma said.

The Dutch wheelchair basketball players also caused an uproar by beating the United States 68-58. The Dutch team started the last quarter 52-50 behind, but coach Gertjan van der Linden's team quickly managed to catch up.

Five years ago, the American basketball team dominated Germany in the final in Rio de Janeiro. The Netherlands then won bronze.